Das Format

Sunny Red
Tue, 17 Oct, 8:30 pm
GigsMünchen
€16.38The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Firlefanz ist ein wirklich schönes Wort. Aber sonst eigentlich ziemlich unbrauchbar. Das sehen auch die drei Augsburger von Das Format so und haben das einzig Richtige getan – ihn weggelassen. Heraus kommt ein simpler, aber keinesfalls seichter Mix aus Noi Read more

Präsentiert von InMünchen und Bedroomdisco

Venue

Sunny Red

Hansastraße 41, 81373 München, Deutschland
Doors open7:30 pm

