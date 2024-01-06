DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Rae and the Ragdolls with special guest Bad Guru live at Eddie's Attic!
Rae and the Ragdolls are an eclectic band of rock and rollers who make magic in the studio and on the stage. Writing and performing a blend of styles from folky psychedelia to room ra...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.