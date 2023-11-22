Top track

Gabby Rivers - Headache

Gabby Rivers with Artfair and John Green band

The Shacklewell Arms
Wed, 22 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£8.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Gotobeat is excited to team up with the Shacklewell Arms to welcome three indie pop acts on November, 22nd.

GABBY RIVERS – Gabby Rivers is an Indie pop Artist from Suffolk who performs up beat original music about her Personal life experience and mental h...

Presented by LNZRT LTD.

Lineup

Artfair, Gabby Rivers

Venue

The Shacklewell Arms

71 Shacklewell Lane, London E8 2EB
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

