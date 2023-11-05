DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

SP Big Band & Victor Peter

Sala Clamores
Sun, 5 Nov, 8:30 pm
GigsMadrid
€16.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

¡Prepárate para Victor Peter, la última sensación del jazz de Dinamarca!

Este talentoso cantante y pianista está rompiendo barreras con su mezcla única de pop y jazz vocal tradicional, haciendo que el género sea accesible para todos.

Organizado por Sala Clamores.

Lineup

Venue

Sala Clamores

Calle de Alburquerque, 14, 28010 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

