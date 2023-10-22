Top track

A Place To Bury Strangers - Hold on Tight

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

LPR Presents: A Place to Bury Strangers & Xiu Xiu w/ High.

The Brooklyn Monarch
Sun, 22 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$38.94The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

A Place To Bury Strangers - Hold on Tight
Got a code?

About

LPR Presents: A Place to Bury Strangers & Xiu Xiu w/ High. - Live at The Brooklyn Monarch on Sunday, October 22nd, 2023

Proof of vax is NOT required for this event

7:00 PM doors | 8:00 PM show (16+)

More shows at http://LPR.com

Sign up for our newslett Read more

Presented by Le Poisson Rouge
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

A Place To Bury Strangers, Xiu Xiu, High.

Venue

The Brooklyn Monarch

23 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.