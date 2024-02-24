DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Noasis

MASH Cambridge
Sat, 24 Feb, 6:30 pm
GigsCambridge
£16.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

NOASIS ‘The Definitive Oasis Tribute Band’

+ Guests

6.30pm, Saturday 24th February – Mash, Cambridge

Following x2 packed out shows in 2023 Noasis return to Mash Cambridge on Saturday 24th February for one giant party and a celebration of one of the gre...

This is an 16+ event
Presented by MASH Cambridge.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Noasis

Venue

MASH Cambridge

15 Market Passage, Cambridge CB2, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.