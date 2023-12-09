Top track

Gabriel & Dresden - Bias

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Gabriel + Dresden CQ / Techno Tour

SPYBAR
Sat, 9 Dec, 10:00 pm
DJChicago
$30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Gabriel & Dresden - Bias
Got a code?

About

When you think of Gabriel & Dresden, techno might not be the first thing that comes to mind, but the duo has been listening to and been inspired by the sounds and styles of techno since the late 1980s. It’s influence has permeated all aspects of their musi...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Spybar.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Gabriel & Dresden

Venue

SPYBAR

646 N Franklin St, Chicago, IL 60654, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.