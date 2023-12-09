DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
When you think of Gabriel & Dresden, techno might not be the first thing that comes to mind, but the duo has been listening to and been inspired by the sounds and styles of techno since the late 1980s. It’s influence has permeated all aspects of their musi...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.