Boiler Room Festival Berlin | Saturday

Belgienhalle
Sat, 18 Nov, 11:30 pm
About

Boiler Room Festival Berlin is here. Three days. No headliners. Broadcast to the world.

Exploring a different sound each day, the program will span some of the most important new artists and collectives from Germany & beyond. Having broadcast 500 sets fro Read more

Presented by Boiler Room.

Lineup

12
BASHKKA, Call Super, Daria Kolosova and 12 more

Venue

Belgienhalle

Gartenfelder Straße 14-28, 13599 Berlin, Germany
Doors open11:30 pm

