Top track

Stampede

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Hotline TNT

The George Tavern
Fri, 10 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Stampede
Got a code?

About

FORM Presents

HOTLINE TNT

+ Special Guests

This is an 18+ event.

Presented by FORM.

Lineup

Hotline TNT

Venue

The George Tavern

Commercial Rd, London E1 0LA, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.