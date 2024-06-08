DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The OFFICIAL afterparty to South London's best summer festival. With Special guest DJs and the summer festival vibe, this one is not to be missed!
⭐ VIVA VIP EXPERIENCE ⭐
⭐ Standing VIP - Queue Jump, cloakroom & access to VIP area at VIVA Reggaeton backs...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.