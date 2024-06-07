Top track

Audshine - Suis moi, je te fuis

Audshine

Badaboum
Fri, 7 Jun, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Audshine, c'est le symbole d'une femme forte. Une voix douce qui contraste avec des textes conscients sur des prod pop Emo aux influences rock. Un look jean et or et un univers inspiré par les Comics et la musique pop/rock américaine.

Tout public
Présenté par Ovastand
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Badaboum

2B Rue des Taillandiers, 75011 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

