FUTURE Day Presents Lovely Laura & Ben Santiago

Ministry Of Sound
Sat, 25 May, 2:00 pm
DJLondon
£28.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

FUTURE Day Presents Lovely Laura & Ben Santiago at Ministry of Sound

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Ministry Of Sound.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Lovely Laura, Ben Santiago, Damon Hess

Venue

Ministry Of Sound

103 Gaunt St, London SE1 6DP
Doors open2:00 pm
1200 capacity

