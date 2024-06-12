Top track

KOPPS / Madame Reaper & The Gentlement's Club

Cobra Lounge
Wed, 12 Jun, 6:00 pm
GigsChicago
$19.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About KOPPS

“Never ones to take themselves too seriously, the Rochester-bred trio would tell you that their

sound is like if Britney Spears and KoЯn f-cked, and they wouldn’t be entirely wrong. Anchored

by Patricia Patrón's sultry vocals, the band has a knack for po

Event information

Cobra Lounge presents...

KOPPS
Madame Reaper & The Gentlemen's Club
Gabe Guthrie & The Galactic Ghouls

$159.75 ADV // $22.25 DOS - All Ticket prices inclusive of taxes and fees. What you see is what you pay, no surprises later.

All Ages
Presented by Cobra Lounge.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

KOPPS, Gabe Guthrie & The Galactic Ghouls

Venue

Cobra Lounge

235 N Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60607, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

