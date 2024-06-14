DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
CIRCUS x GARAGE PONEY CLUB : MAGNETIX² + GUEST
► INFOS
VENDREDI 14 JUIN
DOOR // 20H
SHOWS // 21H30
8€ en prévente / 10€ sur place
+ Adhésion obligatoire à l'association 5€
Pas de paiement en CB
- ✦ MAGNETIX² ✦ -(Garage Rock - Bordeaux)
Les légen...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.