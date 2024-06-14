DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Circus x Garage Poney Club : MAGNETIX² + GUEST

Le Circus
Fri, 14 Jun, 8:00 pm
GigsCapbreton
From €8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

CIRCUS x GARAGE PONEY CLUB : MAGNETIX² + GUEST

► INFOS

VENDREDI 14 JUIN

DOOR // 20H

SHOWS // 21H30

8€ en prévente / 10€ sur place

+ Adhésion obligatoire à l'association 5€

Pas de paiement en CB

- ✦ MAGNETIX² ✦ -(Garage Rock - Bordeaux)

Les légen...

Tout public
Présenté par LE CIRCUS.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Magnetix

Venue

Le Circus

9 bis Rue Du Hapchot, 40130 Capbreton, France
Doors open8:00 pm

