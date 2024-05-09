DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Andrea Paone è un comico e autore italiano, dopo aver studiato alla NYFA e laureatosi con il massimo dei voti in scrittura cinematografica e regia, inizia a fare stand up comedy a NY. Tornato in Italia, inizia il suo percorso artistico nei primi comedy clu
Read more
Andrea Paone è un comico e autore italiano, dopo aver studiato alla NYFA e laureatosi con il massimo dei voti in scrittura cinematografica e regia, inizia a fare stand up comedy a NY. Tornato in Italia, inizia il suo percorso artistico nei primi comedy clu...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.