Septicflesh

La Rayonne
Sat, 19 Oct, 6:30 pm
GigsLyon
€34The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Sounds Like Hell Productions, en accord avec Garmonbozia, présente :

Vous aviez pu les apprécier fin 2022 aux côtés d’HYPOCRISY, les titans du Death Metal Symphonique SEPTICFLESH reviennent à Lyon ! Samedi 19 octobre 2024 à La Rayonne, le quintette grec***...

Tout public
Présenté par Sounds Like Hell Productions.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Scar of the Sun, Equilibrium, Septicflesh

Venue

La Rayonne

7 Rue Henri Legay, 69100 Villeurbanne, France
Doors open6:30 pm

