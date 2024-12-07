DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Bambii

Village Underground
Sat, 7 Dec, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
£20.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Canada's own Kirsten Azan, known as BAMBII, brings her electrifying vibe to London's Village Underground in May. With her unique blend of political and musical vernacular, BAMBII is one of the most compelling DJs in Canada. Whether she's performing online...

Presented by FKP Scorpio.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Bambii

Venue

Village Underground

54 Holywell Lane, London EC2A 3PQ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
700 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.