The Go! Team

Marble Factory
Sat, 28 Sept, 6:00 pm
GigsBristol
£26.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About The Go! Team

Characterised by a patchwork of samples and warped instrumentals, the discography of The Go! Team features its own unmistakable uplifting groove. Formed in Brighton, the seven-piece introduced their blend of hip-hop, garage rock and cheerleader chants on 2 Read more

Event information

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Pink Dot & Marble Factory
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Go! Team

Venue

Marble Factory

74-78 Avon St, Bristol BS2 0PX
Doors open6:00 pm
Accessibility information

