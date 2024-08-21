Top track

Lola Kirke

The 100 Club
Wed, 21 Aug, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£19.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Born in London and raised in New York, Lola Kirke may not be *exactly* who you picture when you imagine a vital voice in Country, but with her forthcoming four song EP "Country Curious," produced by one of the newest stars of the genre, Elle King, she's ab...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Bird On The Wire.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Lola Kirke

Venue

The 100 Club

100 Oxford St, Fitzrovia, London W1D 1LL, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
320 capacity
Accessibility information

