Top track

cupcakKe - Cpr

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

cupcakKe, Mel 4Ever, Purp

Elsewhere - Rooftop
Mon, 24 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
From $33.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

cupcakKe - Cpr
Got a code?

About CUPCAKKE

Pairing her tightly knit sex-positive rhymes with a fearless attitude, the Chicago wordsmith and queer icon explores themes of sexual assault and racism through the explicit rap of Queen Elizabeth (2017) and Ephorize (2018). A Charli XCX collaborator and P Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

In order for you to join us, we require a physical, valid, scannable US Government issued ID or foreign passport for admission (expired IDs will NOT be accepted)! If you are traveling, please be prepared to show a physical passport for entry (Photocopies a...

This event is 16+
Elsewhere
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Purp, Mel 4Ever, CUPCAKKE

Venue

Elsewhere - Rooftop

599 Johnson Ave #1, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.