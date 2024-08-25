DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Nathan Stanley: A Tribute to Dr. Ralph Stanley

Eddie's Attic
Sun, 25 Aug, 6:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $32.26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Nathan Stanley: The “He’ll Always be Papaw to Me" Tour live at Eddie's Attic!

In the deep lonesome hills of southwestern Virginia on August 16, 1992 a baby boy was born into the Stanley family. Nathan Edmond Stanley was born into a music royalty bloodline...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Eddie's Attic.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 1 hour of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Nathan Stanley

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Open in maps
Doors open5:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.