Top track

Stephanie Lottermoser - Get It

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

JAZZ NIGHT: STEPHANIE LOTTERMOSER & FRIENDS

Schanzenzelt
Thu, 6 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsHamburg
€28.05The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Stephanie Lottermoser - Get It
Got a code?

About

Jazz ist eine Allegorie für das Leben. Und für beides gilt: Unabhängigkeit zu erlangen ist ein langer Prozess. Das ist das Narrativ von IN DEPENDENCE. Stephanie Lottermosers neues Album handelt vom Streben nach Eigenständigkeit in allen Facetten des Lebens...

Alle Altersgruppen
Präsentiert von Schanzenzelt, rodrec & OHA! Music
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Stephanie Lottermoser, Phil Siemers, Ingolf Burkhardt

Venue

Schanzenzelt

Sternschanze 1, 20357 Hamburg, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.