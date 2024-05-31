Top track

Love Grows (Where My Rosemary Goes)

Sonny Tennet

Scala
Fri, 31 May, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£20.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Stirring timeless influences with pop sensibilities, 24-year-old South Shields born Sonny Tennet is an artist with undeniable charisma whose vocal and writing ability is quickly making him an artist on the rise.

Sonny began playing live on the Tyneside pu...

This is a 16+ event
Presented by The Q Workz
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Lily Agnès, Sonny Tennet

Venue

Scala

Scala, 275 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9NL, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends10:30 pm
800 capacity
Accessibility information

