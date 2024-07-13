Top track

Man on the Moon (Bonus Track) - Miguel Campbell Remix

Klangkuenstler x Unreal All Night Long - World Tour: Mumbai

Nesco: Bombay Exhibition Centre
Sat, 13 Jul, 6:00 pm
GigsMumbai
From ₹1,335.24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Gear up for the unmissable debut of the Klangkuenstler x UNREAL World Tour in Mumbai!

At the core of the Klangkuenstler x Unreal All Night Long - World Tour is a commitment to creating unforgettable experiences that transcend the ordinary nightlife settin...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Forward Media.

Lineup

Klangkuenstler

Venue

Nesco: Bombay Exhibition Centre

Bombay Exhibition Centre, Western Express Highway, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400063, India
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

