DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

TWIN

Laut
Fri, 24 May, 8:30 pm
GigsBarcelona
€13.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

El primer album de TWIN representa una continuación natural de su EP debut (TWIN, 2021) pero también supone una revelación de su alma musical, donde se adentra en el territorio del pop, pero sin olvidar las texturas y sonoridades más densas y oscuras y hac...

Los menores de 16 años pueden acceder acompañados de padre/madre/tutor legal
Organizado por Primavera Sound.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

anruna, TWIN

Venue

Laut

Carrer de Vila i Vilà, 61, 08004 Barcelona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.