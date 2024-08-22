DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

John Cruz

Eddie's Attic
Thu, 22 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $26.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

John Cruz live at Eddie's Attic!

John Cruz grew up in Hawai‘i in a home immersed in music; he performed with his father and brothers from a young age. His move to the East Coast in 1983 enabled him to develop his own style as a singer songwriter, performi...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Eddie's Attic.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 1 hour of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

John Cruz

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

