DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
John Cruz live at Eddie's Attic!
John Cruz grew up in Hawai‘i in a home immersed in music; he performed with his father and brothers from a young age. His move to the East Coast in 1983 enabled him to develop his own style as a singer songwriter, performi...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.