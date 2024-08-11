Top track

Yussef Dayes - Rust (feat. Tom Misch)

Yussef Dayes + Bassolino... - Locus Festival 2024

Masseria Ferragnano
Sun, 11 Aug, 9:00 pm
GigsLocorotondo
€28.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Locus Festival 2024 - LINE UP 11 agosto:

  • Yussef Dayes
  • Bassolino
  • I Hate my Village
  • Coco Maria

Un 11 agosto ricco di calore musicale e groove. Dal sud di Londra la "Black Classical Music" del prodigioso batterista YUSSEF DAYES, dall'Italia il nuovo...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Bass Culture.

Lineup

Yussef Dayes, I Hate My Village, Coco Maria

Venue

Masseria Ferragnano

Via Cisternino, 282, 70010 Locorotondo BA, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

