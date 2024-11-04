DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Carson Coma

Frannz Club
Mon, 4 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsBerlin
€34.58The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Carson Coma is Hungary’s #1 guitar-based rock band, with more than 80 million Spotify streams, and sold out concerts in the biggest venues and festivals of the country. Their new album IV, debuted last June, had a powerful impact on both the audience and c...

This is an 16+ event (or with legal guardian)
Presented by Z|ART Agency GmbH.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Carson Coma

Venue

Frannz Club

Schönhauser Allee 36, 10435 Berlin, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.