The Weeknd -- An Orchestral Rendition (1st date)

The Steel Yard
Wed, 29 May, 7:00 pm
£22.44The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
This May, we're honouring one of the most iconic artists of our time – The Weeknd. A spectacular live full orchestral performance will bringing to life the unforgettable tracks from each of The Weeknd's most important albums.From his mesmerising debut, "Ho...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Columbo Music.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Steel Yard

13-16 Allhallows Ln, London EC4R 3UL
Doors open7:00 pm
800 capacity
