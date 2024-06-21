Top track

SØWT - Fame

SØWT (NL) - Debut London Show w/ Tina Kit & more

The George Tavern
Fri, 21 Jun, 7:00 pm
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Formed in the city of Eindhoven, noise-rock band SØWT operates from the heart of the Dutch underground music scene. Catch them on their visit to the UK this June, alongside Tina Kit and George regulars Chad.

This is an 18+ event
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Chad, Tina Kit

The George Tavern

373 Commercial Rd, London E1 0LA, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends3:00 am

