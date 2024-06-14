DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Scotland v Germany Aberdeen Euro 2024 FanPark

OGV Taproom
Fri, 14 Jun, 6:00 pm
SportAberdeen
From £12.96The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

4theFans is back after incredible sold-out events for the Euros and World Cup.

This summer, experience the 2024 UEFA Euro's at OGV Taproom, Aberdeen, like never before!

This epic venue will be the ultimate place to watch the big games - Providing incredi...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by 4theFans.
OGV Taproom

10 Bridge Place, Aberdeen, AB11 6HZ, United Kingdom
Doors open6:00 pm

