DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

PULSAR PASS (AUG-DEC 2024)

Various Venues, Las Vegas
1 Apr 2024 - 31 Dec 2024
GigsLas Vegas
$149.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

WHAT YOU GET:

- General Admission to ALL Pulsar Presents-branded shows and events. Any venue. Any price. For August 1st-December 31st 2024!

FULL LIST OF INCLUDED SHOWS AND EVENTS AT WWW.PULSARPRESENTS.COM

- Free or reduced price admission to select sh...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Pulsar Presents.

Venue

Various Venues, Las Vegas

Las Vegas, Nevada 89104, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.