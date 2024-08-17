DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Telescopio by Nahoomie ft Roza Terenzi

La Terrrazza
Sat, 17 Aug, 11:59 pm
PartyBarcelona
Sábado solo hay uno. Y por eso es tan especial: nos olvidamos de toda la semana y solo importa el aquí y ahora. Y eso hay que celebrarlo: por eso te esperamos en La Terrrazza con una selección de lo más selecto de la escena electrónica nacional e internaci...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Amogin S.L..
Venue

La Terrrazza

Av. Francesc Ferrer i Guàrdia, 08038 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open11:59 pm

