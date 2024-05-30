Top track

Gen and the Degenerates - Girl God Gun

Gen & The Degenerates + guests | London

Signature Brew Haggerston
Thu, 30 May, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £10.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Gen and the Degenerates - Girl God Gun
About

Signature Brew and Marshall present Gen & The Degenerates plus guests

Sonically, their debut album draws from the sounds of New York punk and post-punk–think Patti Smith, LCD Soundsystem and Sonic Youth. “The key with them all is that they can be obtuse a...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Signature Brew.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Gen & the Degenerates, Gum Disease, Comic Sans

Venue

Signature Brew Haggerston

340 Acton Mews, London E8 4EA, UK
Doors open6:00 pm
150 capacity
Accessibility information

