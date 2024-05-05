Top track

Joe McPhee + Michael Foster's The Ghost

Tubby’s Kingston
Sun, 5 May, 7:00 pm
GigsKingston
$18.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The Ghost was formed by saxophonist Michael Foster as both a tribute to his disparate influences in free jazz, harsh noise, and the gay underground community, and as a middle finger to the suffocating heteronormative establishment of improvised music. Thei...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Tubby's.
Lineup

Joe McPhee

Venue

Tubby’s Kingston

586 Broadway, Kingston, New York 12401, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

