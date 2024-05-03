DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Grace Kuhlenschmidt in Los Angeles

Pico Union Project
Fri, 3 May, 7:00 pm
ComedyLos Angeles
$36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Minty Boi Presents:

Grace Kuhlenschmidt

at Pico Union Project

May 3rd 2024

all ages / 7:00pm

Grace Kuhlenschmidt is an NYC based stand-up comedian, actress and writer who was recognized by the New York Times as one of the top 7 Comedians to Watch. Las...

All ages
Presented by MINTY BOI INC.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Pico Union Project

1153 Valencia St, Los Angeles, CA 90015, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.