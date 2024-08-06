Top track

Marfa Lights

Kaitlin Butts

MilkBoy
Tue, 6 Aug, 7:00 pm
$27.61

About Kaitlin Butts

A truly one-of-a-kind artist, Kaitlin Butts has a deep affinity for country music's more theatrical side: the extravagant storytelling, dazzling showmanship, songs embedded with both unbridled emotion and quick-fire humor.

Event information

Kaitlin Butts with Ken Pomeroy at MilkBoy

Tuesday, August 6, 2024

Doors: 7:00 PM | Show: 8:00 PM

21+

Visit https://milkboyphilly.com/faq/ for venue details including how to get here, parking, FAQ, MB Merch, Private Events, Menus and all things MilkBoy...

This is a 21+ event
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Kaitlin Butts

Venue

MilkBoy

1100 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

