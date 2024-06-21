Top track

Gabriel & Dresden - Arcadia

Gabriel & Dresden

SILO Brooklyn
Fri, 21 Jun, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
$33.58

About

Though their rise to the top of their field may have seemed rapid, in reality Gabriel & Dresden are both longtime dance music veterans. Dresden began his career as one of the best-loved DJs in Connecticut, as well as a successful music journalist, before r...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by SILO Brooklyn & EMW.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Gabriel & Dresden

Venue

SILO Brooklyn

90 Scott Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

