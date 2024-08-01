DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Goodbye, Mr Coffee

The Courtyard Theatre
Thu, 1 Aug, 7:00 pm
TheatreLondon
From £11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Robert has finally retired.

So what's next?

He's active and healthy and isn't sure if he's ready for the inevitable "slowing down". However, one day he is forced to - not by retirement - but by an unexpected trip to hospital. During his stay Robert meets...

This is an 16+ event
Presented by Brian Voakes, in association with The Camden Fringe 2024

The Courtyard Theatre

Bowling Green Walk, 40 Pitfield St, London N1 6EU
Doors open6:15 pm

