DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Mother Vulture + guests

Two Palms
Thu, 16 May, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
From £6

About

Described as “one of Britain's most exciting new noises” by Kerrang! and “The new kings of British rock music” by Distorted Sound, Mother Vulture are turning heads with their now infamously energetic live shows and critically acclaimed debut album Mother K...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Beth Shalom Records.

You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mother Vulture, Hamartia, Big Hug

Venue

Two Palms

289 Mare Street, Hackney, London, E8 1EJ, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm

