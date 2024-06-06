Top track

Kith

Hilary Woods + Petra Hermanova

Paper Dress Vintage
Thu, 6 Jun, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£16The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Kith
About

Baba Yaga's Hut Presents:

Hilary Woods + Petra Hermanova

£16 - Paper Dress Vintage - 6th June 2024

____

Working across song, sound and analogue film, Irish artist Hilary

Woods' evocative compositions cultivate practices that are in call

and respons...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Baba Yaga's Hut.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Hilary Woods, Petra Hermanová

Venue

Paper Dress Vintage

352 Mare St, London E8 1HR
Doors open7:30 pm
120 capacity

