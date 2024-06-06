DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Baba Yaga's Hut Presents:
Hilary Woods + Petra Hermanova
£16 - Paper Dress Vintage - 6th June 2024
____
Working across song, sound and analogue film, Irish artist Hilary
Woods' evocative compositions cultivate practices that are in call
and respons...
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs