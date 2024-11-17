Top track

Cigarettes After Sex

Halle Tony Garnier
Sun, 17 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsLyon
From €39.66

Apocalypse
About

Super! & Eldorado présentent :

CIGARETTES AFTER SEX à la Halle Tony Garnier le 17 novembre 2024

La musique de Cigarettes After Sex invoque non seulement les puissants sentiments d'euphorie inhérents au nom du groupe lui-même, mais parvient en quelque sor...

Présenté par Super! & Eldorado
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Cigarettes After Sex

Venue

Halle Tony Garnier

20 Pl. Docteurs Charles et Christophe Mérieux, 69007 Lyon, France
Doors open8:00 pm

