Spiter / Desolus / Skullovich

PhilaMOCA
Sat, 29 Jun, 8:00 pm
$18.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Spiter : True Vampyric Metal Punk featuring members of SHITFUCKER, DEVIL MASTER & DISJAWN

https://www.instagram.com/spiter666/

https://spiter.bandcamp.com/album/draconian-death-curse

Desolus : Ripping Thrash Metal from the DC area

All ages
Presented by PhilaMOCA
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Spiter, Desolus, Skullovich

Venue

PhilaMOCA

531 N 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 19123, USA
Doors open7:30 pm

