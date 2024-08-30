DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

GIO EVAN

Rocca Malatestiana
Fri, 30 Aug, 9:00 pm
GigsCesena
€25.15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

GIO EVAN :

MOKSA BAR

IL PRIMO LIDO ITINERANTE-2024

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Romagna Concerti e Produzioni srl.

Lineup

Gio Evan

Venue

Rocca Malatestiana

Via Cia degli Ordelaffi, 1, 47521 Cesena FC, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.