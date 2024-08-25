Top track

Brother Blue Steel (album version)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

THE OBSESSED

The Underworld
Sun, 25 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£26.73The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Brother Blue Steel (album version)
Got a code?

About

Doom godfathers THE OBSESSED return with Sacred, their first studio album in over 20 years. Led by legendary frontman Scott "Wino" Weinrich (Saint Vitus, Spirit Caravan, The Hidden Hand, etc.).

THE OBSESSED originally formed in 1976 and released three sem...

Presented by The Underworld.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Flamebearer, Ritual King, The Obsessed

Venue

The Underworld

174 Camden High St, London NW1 0NE
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
500 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs