SANAM

MOTH Club
Sat, 17 Aug, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Baba Yaga's Hut Presents:

SANAM

£18 (inc. fees) - MOTH Club - 17th August 2024

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Baba Yaga's Hut.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

SANAM, Spirit Data

Venue

MOTH Club

Old Trades Hall, Valette Street, London E9 6NU
Doors open7:30 pm
320 capacity
Accessibility information

