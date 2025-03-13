Top track

Love/Hate - Blackout In the Red Room

JIZZY PEARL’S LOVE/HATE

The Underworld
Thu, 13 Mar 2025, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£26.73The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

JIZZY PEARL’S LOVE/HATE is returning to the UK in March 2025 to celebrate the 35th Anniversary of BLACKOUT OUT IN THE RED ROOM and to celebrate the band is playing the ENTIRE RECORD-- IN FULL! And to top it off LOVE/HATE is releasing a BRAND NEW RECORD OF...

Presented by The Underworld.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

New Generation Superstars, Jizzy Pearl's Love/Hate

Venue

The Underworld

174 Camden High St, London NW1 0NE
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
500 capacity
Accessibility information

