DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
This is a 21+ event w/ valid ID at Soda Bar - San Diego.
trauma ray emerged in 2018 from Fort Worth, TX, blending alternative, rock and shoegaze.
Over the last five years, the band released a string of EPs ([trauma ray], trauma ray and Transmissions),...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.