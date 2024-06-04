Top track

Trauma Ray, Downward, Lesser Care

Soda Bar
Tue, 4 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsSan Diego
$21.12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

This is a 21+ event w/ valid ID at Soda Bar - San Diego.

trauma ray emerged in 2018 from Fort Worth, TX, blending alternative, rock and shoegaze.

Over the last five years, the band released a string of EPs ([trauma ray], trauma ray and Transmissions),...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Soda.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

trauma ray, Downward, Lesser Care

Venue

Soda Bar

3615 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego, CA 92104, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

