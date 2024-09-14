DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Oasis Maybe

Patterns
Sat, 14 Sept 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£15.95The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Oasis Maybe are determined to become the world's premier tribute to Oasis. Capturing the sound, look and feel of the Band from the 1994-1997 era, mainly performing tracks from Definitely Maybe and Whats the Story Morning Glory with a few famous B-sides and...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Horizon.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Oasis Maybe

Venue

Patterns

10 Marine Parade, Brighton BN2 1TL
Doors open7:00 pm
600 capacity

