Rise of the Northstar

Élysée Montmartre
Sat, 14 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€30.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Les patrons du metal crossover français sont enfin de retour !

Rise Of The Northstar reviennent plus déterminés que jamais avec un nouvel album "Showdown" disponible le 7 avril 2023 chez Atomic Fire.

Un nouvel opus ultra créatif intégrant à la perfection Read more

Présenté par Opus Live.

Lineup

Hyro the Hero, Deez Nuts, Rise of the Northstar

Venue

Élysée Montmartre

72 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

